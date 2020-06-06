Velna A. (Bordeaux) Roberts, 92, of Marshfield, passed away on May 31, 2020, at Wingate at Silver Lake in Kingston. Her husband, Wilfred Roberts, passed away in 1999. Velna was born in Barre, daughter of Ray and Esther (Anderson) Bordeaux. She graduated from Barre High School and Salem State College. She was a longtime high school teacher in Hanover and Weymouth. Velna and Wilfred loved their home on Indian Road in Marshfield. They had a nicely landscaped yard and planted many flowers. She and Wilfred enjoyed many trips to Bermuda. In her later years, Velna loved to go out for coffee and for breakfast and lunch. She is survived by her brother, Clark Bordeaux, her brother-in-law, Keith Roberts, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Wilfred, and her sisters, Alma Phelan, Lucille Cummings, Eleanor Small Downey, Audrey Benoit, Arline Kinscherf, and Carmen Bordeaux. Velna was thankful for the many friends and caregivers who were part of her life. Per her wishes, there are no calling hours or church services. She will be laid to rest in Glen Valley Cemetery in Barre at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice. Shepherd Funeral Home of Kingston is assisting the family with arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2020.