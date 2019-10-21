|
|
Viola L. (Gherardi) MacDonald, passed on October 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of 69 years to James Robert "Bob" MacDonald. A devoted mother, Viola was predeceased by her eldest son Richard J. MacDonald and is survived by three sons Robert E. (Sandra Smith) MacDonald of Rockland, Steven P. (Susan Szulak) MacDonald of Marshfield and Mark W. (Susan Mackedon) MacDonald of Marshfield. Loving grandmother of, Jacqui Bonwell and Richard MacDonald, Coleen, Matthew, Peter, Brian MacDonald and Ashley Damon, Adam and Jason MacDonald and Leah MacDonald and Hillary Campia. Great grandmother of Viola, Wyatt, Anabelle, Abigale, Sarah, Craig, Mikkel, Roeuman, Lillian, Fiona, Kylee, Sebastian, Michael, Rhys, Clara and Hazel. Loving sister of Joan "Polly" Maddy of Pembroke. Daughter of the late Peter and Clara (Pomarico) Gherardi. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Viola was born and raised in Quincy Massachusetts. She Graduated in 1948 from Quincy High School, as a business major and was employed as a private secretary in the office of the Superintendent of the Quincy School Department. Viola also worked at Cooks Market in Quincy and it was there that she met J. Robert "Bob" MacDonald. The two married in 1950. In October of 1959, Viola and Bob invested in Marshfield and bought 1 1/2 Acres on Ocean Street for a funeral home. Viola and Bob came to Marshfield with 3 small boys and the promise of one more due in December. It was above the funeral home, on the 3rd floor, that Viola and Bob called home, and with the help of neighbors Link and Dot Davis, raised their 4 boys. While raising their boys Viola and Bob built a business below their feet, helping thousands of grieving families cope with the loss of a loved one. Viola took every first call in person no matter what time of the day/night the phone rang. She met with every family, took all the information about the person and wrote their obituary. She called each newspaper and verbally read the text for print. Viola made sure every family was cared for from the first call received and for as long as the family needed, which sometimes could have been months or even years. As their sons grew, it was Viola who explained not to be afraid of the person who passed away because they are with God and at peace and whats needed is to care for the family members because they are the ones who need comfort. Viola found the funeral business her calling and, "she did it well". Viola was a CCD Teacher and a Choir member at St. Ann by the Sea Church in Marshfield for over 50 years. Visiting hours will be held in Our Lady of the Assumption Church 40 Canal St. Marshfield Thursday October 24, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Winslow Cemetery on Winslow Cemetery Road, Marshfield. In keeping with Viola's loving support to families in their darkest times the MacDonald family has asked that flowers not be sent for her services and to kindly make a Contributions in her memory to Alice's House, PO Box 681, Humarock, MA 02047. For online guest book and driving directions please visit macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2019