Virginia "Ginger" Ann Quackenbush nee OBrien, 72, passed away peacefully with family members by her side on the morning of November 24, 2020 at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham. Ginger was born in Albany, NY in 1948 and was a graduate of Albanys Mercy High School in 1966. She married the love of her life, Kevin Quackenbush, on August 17, 1968 at the age of 20. They were happily married for over 52 years. She lived in Huntsville, Alabama and Germany with Kevin while he served in the Army before returning to Albany where she had her two boysKeith in 1970, and Patrick in 1973. She moved to East Holden, ME in 1977 where she lived and raised her family as a full-time mother. In 1980 she returned to the workforce as a teller at Northeast Bank in Brewer, ME, eventually finding work as an office manager at Creative Forms and Systems in Bangor. In 1988 she moved with her family to Marshfield. Soon after, she took a position as payroll clerk at Fidelity Investments in Boston. During her time at Fidelity, Ginger worked her way up to become the payroll manager and went back to school at night. That hard work earned her a professional certificate, then an associate degree, and eventually a bachelors degree magna cum laude from Northeastern University in 2000 at the age of 52. Ginger finished her career as the payroll manager at Boston Financial in Quincy, retiring in 2009. Family meant everything to Ginger. She was an amazing sister to her five brothers and sisters, wife to her husband, mother to her two boys and grandmother to each of her 6 grandchildren. She was a beautiful woman who was humble, caring, and a lifelong learner who always strove to be a better version of herself. She worked hard throughout her life but always had time stop and smell the roses, to laugh, and smile. She also loved to be at the heart of a party. Ginger gave generously of her time, always making a point to help others, whether it was volunteering her time to provide Meals on Wheels, working with the Marshfield Council on Aging or participating in other charities. Ginger was preceded in death by her Father John M. OBrien and Mother Katherine E. OBrien of Albany, NY, Sister Nancy Bonsteel and brother Michael OBrien. She is survived by her husband Kevin Quackenbush of Duxbury, sons Keith Quackenbush and his wife Veronica of Marshfield, MA, Patrick Quackenbush and his wife Jennifer Crooker of Kingston, MA, grandchildren Alyssa, Kyle, Zoe, Zachary, Hayleigh, and Katherine Quackenbush. Sisters Suzanne McCready of Macedonia, IA, Helene Gail Sherman of Florida, and Dennis OBrien of Albany, NY. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church, 594 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Interment will be in the Couch Cemetery, Union Street, Marshfield. Gingers family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the Pat Roche Hospice Home, by mail c/o NVNA, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell MA 02061 or online at nvna.org
, or alternatively to the Alzheimer's Association
of MA, by mail to 309 Waverley Oaks Dr., Waltham, MA 02452 or online at alz.org
. For online guest book, driving directions, and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
.