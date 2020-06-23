Virginia Gill

Virginia (Ginny) Graham Gill, 94, a long-time resident of Marshfield, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020. Ginny was born on May 25, 1926, in Boston to William and Margaret (Robens) Graham and graduated from Belmont High School and Simmons College. She was married to William T. (Bud) Gill for 60 years until his death in 2008 and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved all people and dedicated much of her life to helping others as part of numerous volunteer organizations including the Home for Little Wanderers, Clift Rodgers Free Library, the Doric Dames, and as a board member of Sowing Seeds. She was also a member of Seaside Gardeners, the Museum of Fine Arts, a longstanding subscription holder at the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and a faithful member of the North Community Church, serving on various affiliated boards and committees for over 60 years. Ginny loved to entertain and was known for her delicious cooking, spontaneous meals, and delightful parties. She was an avid swimmer who loved to gather with friends and family at her pool, where she always kept the freezer full of ice cream treats for her granddaughters and their friends, who loved her and knew her as Gram. She and Bud traveled around the world, enjoyed boating and playing golf, and spent many unforgettable years in Nantucket sharing time with family and friends at their second home. She is survived by her daughter Christine Gill of Duxbury, her granddaughters Emily Colangelo of Kirkland, WA, Rachel Cohen (and husband Jeff) of Duxbury, Sarah Colangelo of Kingston, her great-grandsons William and Graham Cohen of Duxbury, and several devoted nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her granddaughter Leah Colangelo. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Gill Scholarship at North Community Church, P.O. Box 2, Marshfield Hills, MA 02051. For online guest book and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.