Warren Baker, Jr. of Marshfield died peacefully on November 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness. A man of faith, he loved the Lord Jesus Christ, his family, friends, and pets. Warren will always be remembered for sharing his home with people in need and doing whatever he could for family. Surviving family members include his wife Elsie Baker of fifty-two years, Son Ken Baker, daughter Liz Loomer, son-in-law James Loomer, grandchildren Sam Baker, and Chris Baker. He also leaves several nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral arrangements were private.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019