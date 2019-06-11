|
William G. Carpenter, 92, of Marshfield, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, surrounded by his adoring family, including his son, Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter. He was the husband of the late Elaine F. (Ready) Carpenter. Bill grew up in Codman Square, Dorchester, and enlisted in the United States Navy at age 17 during the Second World War. He served honorably in the Philippines and China. After the war, Bill worked as a pipefitter in the Boston Navy Yard. He also served for several seasons as a scorekeeper inside the famed Green Monster, where he often spoke with Ted Williams between innings. Later, he served as Regional Supervisor for Kentucky Fried Chicken for many years. Bill moved to Marshfield with his wife in 1961 where he lived for the remainder of his life. He served his community as a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1046 in Brockton and was a past Worshipful Master of the Faith Masonic Lodge in Charlestown. He was also a member of the Daniel Webster Lodge of the Ancient Free & Accepted Masons for many years. He is survived by his son, Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter; he was also a loving grandfather to Bill, Ryan, Brady, Mack, Curran and Delainey Carpenter, and enjoyed the gift of six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Friday at 9 a.m. Interment will be private. Calling hours will be held on Thursday 3-7 p.m. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from June 11 to June 18, 2019