William Parker Miller, of Marshfield, was born Dec 21, 1929 in Boston, Mass. to parents Lloyd Parker Miller and Ruth Olsen Miller. He was raised in Hull with his three sisters Helen (Loraine), Lilian, and Ann (all deceased ). Space was limited and as Loraine was an older half-sister, she moved in with her uncle and aunt leaving the rest of the family to dwell in the crowded add-on rooms at the family business, an auto repair shop at the corner of U Street and Nantasket Avenue (Bayside) through the depression era. In the early 40's the family moved to K Street, though they rented out that house out each summer and moved back into the shop. Family business morphed into the boat business William ran the boat business with his dad, taking over after his dad retired. He also worked as an electrician and mechanic at General Dynamics in Quincy and various marinas along the South Shore. William attended School in Hull until High School where Hull Students went to Hingham High as Hull did not have a high school. At age 17, William joined the Naval Reserve through his high school. He remained in the Navy, achieving an CPO E7 Status, varying between reservist and active full-time until 1984 when he was piped off into Naval retirement on the USS Constitution. He served actively in Europe during the Berlin Wall Crisis of 1961-62. William also worked as an Electrician for Amtrak and retired in the 90s. William served as Harbor Master of Hull after his dads tenure. William married Katherine A. Miller in 1960. They had one son, Robert P. Miller, and adopted Katherine's daughter Lori Ann. The family resided in Hull from 1960 until a move to Marshfield in 1973. His wife of 38 years, Katherine passed in 1998. The family joined the Marshfield First Congregational Church in 1973. His previous Church was the Hull Methodist in Hull Village. Ever an avid dancer, William took to country music which he combined with his love of photography. He was a photographer for the Massachusetts Country Music Awards Association in the 90's and beyond. A lifelong Mason since 1953, William was a member of many Masonic orders and chapters on the South Shore including the Konohasset Lodge, the Daniel Webster Lodge, and the Weymouth Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed attending dinners and meetings through the fall of this year. His photographic skills went to great use within his many Masonic groups. He leaves behind his son Robert P. Miller and his wife Sally Smart Miller, their daughter Katherine Anne Miller, and his daughter, Lori Ann Morse; all reside in Connecticut. He is also survived by his godson and nephew David P. Willis and nephews Richard C.Willis Jr, Gary J. Willis, John Simons, Bruce Simons, William Simons and their spouses. Visiting hours on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield will be followed by a Funeral Service at the funeral home at 11 a.m.. Services will conclude with burial and Military Honors in the Couch Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the First Congregational Church of Marshfield Building Fund, P.O. Box 826, Marshfield MA 02050. For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2019