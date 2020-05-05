|
Adam Mancini, Sr., affectionately known to his family as "Sonny," passed away after a brief illness on May 1, 2020 at the age of 85. Born in Marlborough, MA, and raised on Maple Street in Maynard, MA, he was the son of the late Joseph and Lillian (Greeno) Mancini. A graduate of Maynard High School in 1952, he proudly served in the US Navy aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Leyte CV-32. During his Navy service he met his future wife Patricia, and in 1958 they were married and raised 6 children. Adam spent many years as a driver for the family business his father Joe started; first with GI Joe Taxi, then with Maynard Bus Service, and retired years later as a driver with CASE Collaborative.He also had a long career as a referee for area football, basketball, baseball, and softball leagues. In addition to his parents, Adam was predeceased by his wife Patricia (Zapff), and brother Dominic Mancini. He is survived by his brother John and sister-in-law Janice of Shirley MA, brother Joseph and sister-in-law Donna of Malabar FL, and his children; Diane Austin of Maynard, Carol Mancini-Green and her husband Steven of West Boylston, MA, Joseph Mancini of Maynard, Adam Mancini Jr. and Andrew Mancini both from FL, and David Mancini and his wife Maureen from Maynard. Adam also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. The Mancini Family would like to thank the entire staff at Newbury Court for taking such good care of Adam and for your compassion when he departed. They also would like to thank all of the health care workers who have worked tirelessly during this worldwide crisis. Funeral services and burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard, will be private at this time. Please visit Adam's memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com to read his full life story, and leave condolences to support the Mancini family.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from May 5 to May 12, 2020