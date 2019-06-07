|
Alfred Stephen Carey III, 75, of Maynard, passed of natural causes on June 3rd, 2019. He was devoted to his family and a staunch protector of felines. He was preceded by his parents, Alfred and Helen, his wife of 40 years Joyce, and his fur babies Cornflake, Cornfake (Boy Dude), Girly Meow, Marcus, Juliette, Brutus and Sabrina. He is survived by his siblings Carolyn, Ellen, Katy, Maryanne, Norice and Sean, his two sons Michael and Stephen, their spouses Aliona and Winnie, grandchildren Jordan, Nolan, Alfred and Eleonora, several nieces and nephews as well as his constant companions Earl, Elvira and Handsome. Al grew up in Maynard on Powdermill Rd among an extremely large extended family. He proudly served 4 years in the Air Force during the Vietnam War before returning to Maynard, marrying Joyce and beginning his own family. His career extended over 2 decades at Digital Equipment Corporation before going to work at Sams Club for several years. His pastimes included target pistol shooting, where he served for many years on the Maynard Rod and Gun Rifle and Pistol Committee. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, watching football, food, crossword puzzles, politics, telling stories, and in his later years, complaining. Al deeply loved his family, his hometown Maynard and his country. He was a bedrock for his family and will be missed greatly. Visitation on Wednesday, June 12th 5-8pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rt 111), Acton. Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 13th at 10am in St. Bridgets Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury, MA 01776. Memorial page www.actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from June 7 to June 14, 2019