Alison L. Phelan
1973 - 2020
Alison Lee Phelan, age 47, of Lancaster, formerly of Maynard, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Born in Concord, MA. on January 18, 1973, she was the daughter of Diane A. (Annunziata) Phelan and the late Charles A. Phelan III. Alison was raised and educated in Maynard, and graduated from Maynard High School, class of 1991. She also attended Mount Ida College. Alison worked as a shift leader at Hannaford's, and also in inbound sales at Monster. Alison had an infectious laugh and loved spending time with family and friends. She was a fanatic supporter of the Boston Bruins. Alison proudly wore her number 77 jersey in support of her favorite Bruin, her beloved Ray Bourque. She also enjoyed watching NASCAR, crafting, and designing jewelry. She cherished family get-togethers, and cooking lasagna and apple pie for everyone to enjoy. Alison is survived by her mother Diane A. Phelan of Maynard; her brother Nick Phelan and partner Jennifer Martell of Lancaster; her sister Tracy Elder and husband Joe of Maynard; her nephew Nicholas Phelan of Sterling, nieces Krysten Gordon and husband David of Peabody, and Brytanie McHugh and husband Terry of Fitchburg. Alison is also survived by many cousins, aunts, and uncles. Out of respect and consideration for the health and well being of others at this time, funeral services will be private. The family will have a celebration of life for Alison at a later date. Donations in Alison's memory can be made to the MSCPA, 350 S Huntington Ave, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.

Published in The Beacon-Villager from Jun. 5 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA 01754
978-897-7343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
I was so sad to hear the passing of Alison I worked with her at the shaws in stow what a sweet girl my thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this difficult time rip Alison Christine Harding June 4 th 2020❤
Christine Harding
Friend
June 4, 2020
As a fellow member of the Maynard High School class of 1991, I want to send my sincere condolences to Alison's family & friends.
Carrie Beeman
June 4, 2020
The shocking news was learned on Facebook. I will miss Alison bubbly personality enjoyed on Facebook messaging exchanges. Alison helped me reconnect to Maynard and made it able for me to enjoy some old friendships. Being part of the family as a cousin of her father makes her passing is hard to understand being so young. Rest in Peace Alison now being with your Dad.
Thomas H Phillips Jr
Family
June 4, 2020
I am very sad to hear of Alison's death. I enjoyed working with her for many years. RIP Alison
Linda Giovino
Coworker
June 4, 2020
Ally you were one of a kind and will be truly missed!
Dawn Lindfors
Friend
June 3, 2020
We were so saddened to hear of Alison's passing. We feel for you, and hope the happy memories you have of Alison can carry you through this difficult time. She is with the angels and lifted of all her earthly burdens... she is with loved ones who passed before her. Take Care and know that you are loved and cared of... by us all. Love, Brenda and Jack
Brenda and John Garlisi
Family Friend
June 3, 2020
Oh Diane, I am so sorry. Condolences to you and all your family and Alison's friends, partner and loved ones.
So very sad.
Donna Matlock
Coworker
June 3, 2020
So sorry to hear this. She had a beautiful spirit and will be truly missed. RIP Ally
Mark Donahue
June 3, 2020
So sorry for your family's loss
Christine Sullivan
June 3, 2020
Omg!! I still dont believe it!! We had Awesome Times Together!! I will Never Forget You! RIP My Friend.❤ Till we Meet Again!❤. #77 Forever. 143.❤
Carolyn Martel
Friend
June 3, 2020
I will never forget your laugh and the many great times we had ! You will be missed by so many , till we meet again my fellow cap ❤ Liz campobasso
Elizabeth Campobasso
Friend
