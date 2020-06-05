Alison Lee Phelan, age 47, of Lancaster, formerly of Maynard, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Born in Concord, MA. on January 18, 1973, she was the daughter of Diane A. (Annunziata) Phelan and the late Charles A. Phelan III. Alison was raised and educated in Maynard, and graduated from Maynard High School, class of 1991. She also attended Mount Ida College. Alison worked as a shift leader at Hannaford's, and also in inbound sales at Monster. Alison had an infectious laugh and loved spending time with family and friends. She was a fanatic supporter of the Boston Bruins. Alison proudly wore her number 77 jersey in support of her favorite Bruin, her beloved Ray Bourque. She also enjoyed watching NASCAR, crafting, and designing jewelry. She cherished family get-togethers, and cooking lasagna and apple pie for everyone to enjoy. Alison is survived by her mother Diane A. Phelan of Maynard; her brother Nick Phelan and partner Jennifer Martell of Lancaster; her sister Tracy Elder and husband Joe of Maynard; her nephew Nicholas Phelan of Sterling, nieces Krysten Gordon and husband David of Peabody, and Brytanie McHugh and husband Terry of Fitchburg. Alison is also survived by many cousins, aunts, and uncles. Out of respect and consideration for the health and well being of others at this time, funeral services will be private. The family will have a celebration of life for Alison at a later date. Donations in Alison's memory can be made to the MSCPA, 350 S Huntington Ave, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Jun. 5 to Jun. 12, 2020.