Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Service Inc
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA 01754
978-897-7343
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
FOWLER-KENNEDY FUNERAL HOME
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
ST. BRIDGET CHURCH
1 Percival Street
Maynard, MA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Saint Bernard's Cemetery
Route 62 & Bedford Street
Concord, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann D'Italia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann M. D'Italia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann M. D'Italia Obituary
Anna Marie (Ammendolia) D'Italia, age 102, of Concord, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, November 3rd, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Gene D'Italia. Anna was born in Concord, Massachusetts on January 14th, 1917. She was the daughter of the late Antonino and Grace (Cucinotta) Ammendolia, both of whom emigrated from Sicily, Italy and the sister of Dominic, John, Angela (Blanchette), Samuel, Antonina (Lombardo), Anthony, and Josephine. She was raised in Concord, and educated at Concord-Carlisle Regional High School, class of 1935. The Ammendolia family owned and operated Pine Tree Farm on Concord Turnpike for more than seventy years. Anna met Edwardher Eddiethrough a family friend and they married on October 13th, 1945. They first settled in Concord, Mass. and then moved to Acton, Mass. and raised their family togetherdaughters Patricia, Grace, and Jeanne. Family was most important to Anna. Everyone was always welcomed at Annas table, where family and friends enjoyed her cookingespecially her meatballs, lasagna, and stuffed artichokesand lively conversations. She loved to entertain, especially for the holidays. She could often be found cheering for her grandchildren at soccer games and sporting events when they were young, and had a competitive spirit that sparkled on Bingo Night. To say she was an avid Bruins fan would undersell her passion for the team and sport of hockey. She always watched the games broadcasts, usually armed with a good luck charm or two. For her 100th birthday, her family organized a special gift of mementos from The Bruins, complete with a personal letter signed by Cam Neely. Anna is survived by her daughters Grace D'Italia of Hudson, Mass.; Jeanne Shaw of Whitefield, Maine; her eight cherished grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Anna was predeceased by her husband Edward DItalia, her daughter Patricia Ribeiro, and her son-in-law Michael Shaw. Family and friends will gather for visiting hours to honor and remember Anna on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 from 10 a.m.11:30 a.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard, MA 01754. Her funeral mass and prayer service will follow at 12 p.m. at Saint Bridget Parish, One Percival Street, Maynard, Mass. Burial will immediately follow at Saint Bernard's Cemetery, Route 62 and Bedford Street in Concord, Mass. Flowers may be sent to Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard, MA 01754. For life story, service information or directions, or to leave an online condolence, please visit her memorial page at: www.FowlerKennedy FuneralHome.com
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Service Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -