|
|
Ann (Lalli) Mosca, 98, a Maynard native and lifelong resident, died peacefully Feb. 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul W. Mosca, who died in 1992. She is survived by 2 sons Brian Mosca and wife Becky, and Paul Mosca and his partner Debbie; grandchildren: Kristin Hand, Michael Mosca, Michelle Hunt and J.P. Mosca; 2 great-grandsons Brody Hand and Grayson Hunt; a sister Celia McCarthy; and many nieces, nephews and their families. The daughter of the late Dominic & Maria Madeline (Paolucci) Lalli, she was also predeceased by a sister Clem Zanelli, and brothers Mike, Pat, Alex, Eddie, Alfred, Albert & Victor Lalli. Mrs. Mosca centered her life around her family, volunteering for her childrens band trips and baking for family gatherings. She enjoyed winters in Jensen Beach, FL, and bingo and dances at local church halls and the Boys and Girls Club. Visiting hours are Sat. Feb. 22nd from 8:30-9:15am at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton, followed by the funeral Mass at 10am in St. Bridgets Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard, with burial in St. Bridgets Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are appreciated, payable to the Town of Maynard with "Katherine K. Lalli Scholarship" on the memo line. Please mail to Town of Maynard, 195 Main St., Maynard, MA 01754. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020