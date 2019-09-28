Home

Barbara Farnsworth


1936 - 2019
On September 25, 2019 Barbara Farnsworth, resident of Parkville, MD, former long term resident of Boxborough, Mass, passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert F. Farnsworth, Jr.; devoted mother of David Farnsworth and his wife Diane "Betsy" Farnsworth (Morrisonville, NY), and Mark Farnsworth and his wife Nancy "Jennifer" Farnsworth (Bel Air, MD); cherished grandmother of Sarah Cross and her husband David (Albany, NY), John Farnsworth and his wife Nikki (Lafayette, CO), Mary Farnsworth (Newport, VT), Nancy Farnsworth and her fianc David Patterson (Glenville, NY), Mattie Farnsworth (Bel Air, MD), Taylor Farnsworth (Bel Air, MD), and five great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Bernard Burnim. A visitation and Funeral Service will be held at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc. (Nottingham , MD). In lieu of flowers those who wish may make a memorial contribution to a Humane Society of your choice, or the . Online condolences may be left at www.schimunek funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, 2019
