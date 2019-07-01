|
Barbara Mary (Mitzcavitch) Brooks, 84, a lifelong Maynard resident, died peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday June 29, 2019. Predeceased by her hus- band Robert E. Brooks and her daughter Belinda J. Brooks, she is survived by two child- ren, Steven R. Brooks of Maynard and Susan Wheeler of Laconia, NH; grandchildren Melissa Wheeler of Dover, NH and Craig Wheeler of Las Vegas; three great-grandchildren, Caramia, Noah and Hailey; a brother Andrew Mitz- cavitch Jr. of Maynard; a sister Mary Allan of Harvard; and many nieces, nephews and their families. Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Andrew J. and Mikalina Mary (Bue) Mitzcavitch. Mrs. Brooks attended the Roosevelt School, graduated from Maynard High School and Bentley College. A stay-at-home mom, she centered her life around her family and cherished time with them. As C.P.A., she worked from home in tax accounting before retiring. She enjoyed knitting and sewing, and Christmas gifts were often homemade sweaters. Mr. and Mrs. Brooks especially loved to travel, with trips to the U.S. National Parks, then worldwide to Europe and the Islands. Visiting will be Wednesday July 3rd from 8:00-9:15 AM at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton, followed by the funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Bridgets Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard. Burial will be in the family plot in Glenwood Cemetery, 254 Great Rd, (Rte 117 entrance) Maynard. Those who wish may make memorial gifts to Mrs. Brooks favorite organization, The Maynard Food Pantry, PO Box 55, Maynard, MA 01754. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Beacon-Villager from July 1 to July 8, 2019