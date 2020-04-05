|
|
Betty Holly age 94, of Stow, passed away peacefully in her home in Stow on March 31, 2020. Born in Madison, NJ on July 31, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Ludwig Holly and Louise (Ingold) Holly. Betty moved to Stow in 1947 and was a summer resident of Nauset Heights in East Orleans, MA for more than 60 years. Betty was an avid birder, with bird feeders visible from every vantage point in her home and was a longtime supporter of the Mass Audubon Society. A lifelong lover of music, classical music could always be heard from her radio. During her summers on the Cape, she loved to spend as much time as possible on Nauset Beach, watching the ocean and the birds. Betty was an active member of the Stow community, and was a board member and long-term supporter of the Stow Friends of the Council on Aging. More than any of her hobbies, Betty loved her family and many honorary family members and friends. Anyone who knew her would agree that Betty was an incredibly kind, supportive, genuine, and loving person who valued family and friends over all else. She is survived by her two sons; Lawrence W. Smith of Bremen, ME and Jeffrey D. Smith of Stow, MA; and also her grandchildren, Jacob (Stephanie), Sarah, Holly, Louisa, Emily (Justin), Max, and Katherine, great grandchildren: Emma, Gavin, Walter, and Henry, nieces Christine Davidson, Laura Dierbach, and Trudy Shannon, cousin Alice Ungethuem, and her beloved dog, Allie. Betty was predeceased by her daughter, Holly B. Smith Edwards, daughter in law Lisa Weight Smith, and former husband David W. Smith. Gifts in her memory may be made to Stow Friends of the Council of Aging P.O. Box 97 Stow, MA 01775 A memorial service will be held in the fall of 2020 Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020