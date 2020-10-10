1/1
Betty J. Manion
1937 - 2020
Betty Jane (Keniston) Manion, age 82, of Maynard, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020. She was the loving wife of Richard V. Manion for 56 years. Born in Lawrence, MA on November 8, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Ellsworth Keniston and Grace "Peggy" (Chorley) Howard. Betty was raised and educated in Dedham, MA, graduating from Dedham High School. Betty and Richard met at Moseleys On the Charles Ballroom in Dedham. The couple married on June 20, 1964 and settled in Maynard. Betty worked as a secretary for General Radio in Concord. She was a longtime Avon lady and also sold house plants, calling her business "Things That Grow." Family was most important to Betty. Richard and Betty cherished their yearly trips to Falmouth in Cape Cod, and especially enjoyed Old Silver Beach. The couple worked together to buy old apartment buildings and restore them. Betty had a green thumb and passion for plants, and was an avid reader. Betty is survived by her husband, Richard V. Manion of Maynard, MA; also her daughter, Linda Moore-OBrien and husband Dennis of Merrimack, NH; grandson Alexander Frank Moore serving in the United States Air Force; sister Marilyn Hunt of Ashland, NH; sister-in-law, Paula Pavelski of Maynard, MA; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions, Betty's Funeral Service and burial are private. Gifts in her memory may be made to your local garden club. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.

Published in The Beacon-Villager from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA 01754
978-897-7343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home

1 entry
October 9, 2020
Your care and concern left a print on my heart. Thank you Mrs. Manion. My deepest sympathies to all those left behind.
Ken Brink
Friend
