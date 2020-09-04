Carol Mariani, (87) passed away peacefully on August 20th, 2020 after a long battle with Dementia. Carol was a wife, mother, Noni and worked as an LPN at Hillside Pediatric and many years in the Massachusetts prison system as a Social worker helping many people over the years. Carol also was a volunteer for several years at the Emerald House in Falmouth. Carol had so many friends in Maynard and Falmouth who will miss her spit fire personality. Carol knew and spoke to everyone enjoying conversations and laughs. Carol is survived by her Husband Vic Mariani, Daughters Victoria Howe & James, Annette Mariani, Lisa Anderson & David, Laura Foley & Steven, Grandchildren Alex Sweeney, Dr. Daniel Foley, Molly Anderson, Olivia Hollows, Matthew Anderson, Leah Foley, Emma Delaney and great grandchildren Connor Foley, Rowan Sweeney, Benjamin and Nicholas Anderson. Carol was the last surviving member of the Clark family predeceased by her parents and siblings. There will be no services at this time and in lieu of flowers a remembrance in Carols name can be made to a charity of your choice
.