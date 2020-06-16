Carolyn M. (Carlstrom) Chapell, 90, of Holden, formerly of Maynard and Foxborough, passed away peacefully Friday, June 12, 2020 at Holden Rehabilitation & Nursing in Holden, MA. She was the loving wife of the late Harry F. Chapell Jr. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts on September 24, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Gustaf Robert and Florence (Root) Carlstrom. Raised and educated in Quinsigamond Village, Worcester. Carolyn graduated from Worcester Trade High School, class of 1947. Harry and Carolyn married on June 26, 1954 and after one year in Morristown, New Jersey, settled in Maynard to raise their family. Family was most important to Carolyn. She cherished her time spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Carolyn had a passion for gardening. She enjoyed tending to both her beautiful flower gardens and vegetable gardens. Carolyn loved traveling the world with Harry, especially the trips to Australia, Japan, and Sweden. Carolyn also loved Christmas and making Swedish Christmas Cookies with her family. Carolyn is survived by her children, Bob and wife Robin Chapell of Foxborough, MA; Karen Hicks of Holden, MA; grandchildren, Jen and her fianc Bryan, Becky, Melanie and her husband Ricardo, Ryan and his wife Theresa, Stephanie and her husband Andy, Kristel and her husband James, Jeremy and his wife Audrey and Andrew and his wife Paige; great grandchildren, Sarah, Nathan, Anna, Gemma, Junia, Abigail, Wendy, Lorraine, James, Ricardo, Izzy, Aaron and Caroline. Carolyn was predeceased by her daughter Wendy Lee Pendleton, son-in-law Kenneth Pendleton, son-in- law Paul Hicks and grandson-in-law Derek. Services will be private for the family. Gifts in Carolyns name may be made to Tower Hill Botanic Garden 11 French Drive, Boylston, MA 01505 Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www. fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2020.