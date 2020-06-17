Cheryl was the most caring , loving , and kind sister in law and aunt that either myself or my 5 sons could ever ask to have . It was such a magical place to visit the farmhouse , according to my sons Tim, Mike, Tony, and Joe and Matthew when he was alive . It was always with you there , warm, welcoming, and full of life , with your intense interest in what everyone in the family was doing . With the many barbecues and family get togethers and always an open door to visit you and your home and family it is something that brought love and togetherness to each of us . We will miss you so much and know that no one can replace the joy, the confidence, the support you always gave to every one of us in your kind and wonderful personality .

I know your life here on earth is done and the past couple years have been full of sickness and treatments that you went thru like a soldier with the most upbeat and positive attitude I have ever witnessed . I prayed Your with Jesus who loves you very much and in the better place . We will all miss you very much .

Love Lucille ,Tim, Mike, Tony and Joe

Lucille canty

Family