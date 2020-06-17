Cheryl was the most caring , loving , and kind sister in law and aunt that either myself or my 5 sons could ever ask to have . It was such a magical place to visit the farmhouse , according to my sons Tim, Mike, Tony, and Joe and Matthew when he was alive . It was always with you there , warm, welcoming, and full of life , with your intense interest in what everyone in the family was doing . With the many barbecues and family get togethers and always an open door to visit you and your home and family it is something that brought love and togetherness to each of us . We will miss you so much and know that no one can replace the joy, the confidence, the support you always gave to every one of us in your kind and wonderful personality .
I know your life here on earth is done and the past couple years have been full of sickness and treatments that you went thru like a soldier with the most upbeat and positive attitude I have ever witnessed . I prayed Your with Jesus who loves you very much and in the better place . We will all miss you very much .
Love Lucille ,Tim, Mike, Tony and Joe
Cheryl A. (Kimball) Hryniewich, 64, a native of Littleton and long time Acton resident, died peacefully at home on Saturday June 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Littleton, she was the daughter of the late Russell O. and Ruth V. (Ogilvie) Kimball. A graduate of Nashoba Tech, she owned and operated Olivers Restaurant in Groton for 10 years before retiring in 2012. After retiring, Cheryl thoroughly enjoyed spending winters on Marco Island, Florida. She is remembered for her generous spirit, and was always the first to help those in need. She will be deeply missed by all who love her. She is survived by her husband William J. "Bill" Hryniewich, and their sons Jason Hryniewich and wife Caroline of New Jersey, and James Hryniewich and wife Sekeeta of Littleton. Cheryl was the loving grandmother of Ivanna, Mason, Carter and Valentina, and was looking forward to the birth of her 5th grandchild. She was the sister of Russell "Buddy" Kimball and Brenda Pacey, both of Littleton, and the late Lorraine Silva, and is also survived by in-laws and extended family members. Two sessions of visiting hours will be held Tuesday, June 16th at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton, with 5:00-6:00pm reserved for those over the age of 65 and/or who have health issues; then 6:00-8:00pm for the general public. Due to current restrictions, the funeral Mass in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church and burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton Center, are private. All attendees are reminded the masks or face coverings are mandatory on funeral home property, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Memorial page is at actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.