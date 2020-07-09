1/
Constance A. Foster
1940 - 2020
Constance A. "Connie" (O'Neil) Foster age 80 of Maynard, passed away peacefully Monday, July 6, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Albert Dean Foster. Born in Natick, Mass. on February 23, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (ONeal) Brenn. Connie was raised and educated in Sudbury. Albert and Connie married in 1962. The couple settled in Maynard to raise their family together. Albert was killed while in active duty during the Vietnam War, in 1968. Connie was an extremely hard worker and devoted mother. She worked as a security officer for the former Digital Equipment Corporation in Maynard for many years, until her retirement. Family was most important to Connie. She enjoyed attending her sons stock car races in New Hampshire at Hudson and Star Speedways. Connie also enjoyed playing Bingo with friends and family. Connie is survived by her two sons, Wayne Albert and wife Michele Foster of Maynard, MA; Joseph Dean and wife Rebecca Foster of Maynard, MA; also her cherished grandchildren Jeffrey, Jacquelyn, Kelsey, Joshua, Patrick and Nicholas; her beloved great grandchildren Taylor, Jayson and Jaeliana; her siblings Robert Brenn of Maynard, MA; Marjorie Brenn-Lesage of York, ME. Connie was predeceased by her son Albert Dean Foster Jr., brothers Ronald Brenn, Dennis Brenn and Sister Donna Kauppi. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Connie on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard. Her graveside service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Old Town Cemetery 343 Concord Road, Sudbury MA 01776. In Lieu of Flowers gifts in her memory may be made to Honor Flight New England 193 Londonderry Turnpike Hookset, NH 03106 or honorflightnewengland.org Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.

Published in The Beacon-Villager from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
FOWLER-KENNEDY FUNERAL HOME
JUL
14
Service
11:00 - 11:30 AM
Old Town Cemetery
