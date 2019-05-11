|
|
Daniel K. McANulty, 64, a longtime Maynard, MA resident, passed away peacefully Saturday April 27, 2019 in Watertown. He was the son of the late Daniel J.K. and Donna Marie (Joy) McANulty. Danny is survived by a brother Michael McANulty, two sisters Susan Racine and Kathleen McANulty, nephews Jeffrey and Matthew Racine, nieces Regina and Sabrina McANulty, and their families. Born in Cambridge, Danny was initially raised in Belmont and formerly worked in the food service industry. He enjoyed music and in the early years took drum lessons. He loved to garden and spend time outside, landscaping his home with plants, trees and flowers. Danny loved his family and through the years they enjoyed time together visiting relatives in Ellsworth, Maine, and his grandmothers camp, Pine Brook, in New Hampshire. Danny also loved his coffee, lottery tickets and animals, and always had his transistor radio going. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services on Monday May 20th at noon in Glenwood Cemetery, 254 Great Road (Rte 117 entrance) Maynard. Those who wish may make memorial gifts in Dannys name to the Friends of the Charlestown Animal Shelter, 50 Sand Hill Road, Charlestown, RI 02813. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from May 11 to May 18, 2019