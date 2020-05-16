|
|
Dorothy M. (Chisari) Hudson, age 89, of Fitchburg, formerly of Stow, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Hudson. Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on January 18, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Orazio and Lillian (Manzo) Chisari and predeceased by her sister Pearl Holland of Austin TX. Raised and educated in Cambridge and Somerville, graduating from Somerville High School, class of 1948. Upon graduation, Dorothy went on to attend Boston City Hospital School of Nursing, graduating with the class of 1951. Dorothy and Richard married on October 6, 1951. The couple settled in Maynard and raised their family together. The family moved to Stow in 1976. Dorothy was the first nurse hired by the Digital Equipment Company in 1960. In 1967 she was hired by Emerson Hospital as head nurse of the mental health ward. Dorothy continued her education in Psychology receiving her Masters Degree in 1977 from Framingham state university in 1982 she became the Chief Psychologist at Walter E. Fernald Developmental Center. Dorothy started her own practice in 1980, Stow Counseling Service, supporting the community of Stow. Dorothy retired in 2004. Dorothy loved spending time at the beach. She enjoyed striper fishing with her family on summer weekends in Nauset Beach. She cherished her yearly trip to Aruba with her family and friends. Dorothy enjoyed shopping and finding that perfect gift for family and friends. She was also an avid writer. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Cheryl V. Hudson of New Ipswich, NH; her son, Richard M. Hudson and wife Diane of Townsend, MA; her grandchildren, Nikki Hopkins and husband Brian, Amy Nicely and five great-grandchildren; her siblings, Andrew Chisari and wife Rosemary of Lake Tahoe, NV; Robert Chisari of San Francisco, CA; Norma Salvucci of Newton, Ma. The Family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and other personnel at the Highland Nursing home. Out of respect and consideration for the health and wellbeing of others at this time, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers please make Donations to: MA COVID-19 Relief Fund c/o Foundation for Business Equity 265 Franklin Street, Box 304 Boston MA 02110 or online at: MA COVID19Relieffund.org Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com
Published in The Beacon-Villager from May 16 to May 23, 2020