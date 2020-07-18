Dorothy Rose (Balboni) Wojsznis, 96, of Maynard, MA died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John C. Wojsznis, to whom she was married 61 years at the time of his passing January 29, 2007. The daughter of the late Luigi and Guiditta Balboni, Mrs. Wojsznis was also predeceased by her daughter Carol Tibbetts, late of Framingham, and three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her son, Paul J. Wojsznis and his wife Lorna of Maynard; their two daughters Samantha Wojsznis, and Rachel Figueroa and her husband Matthew; granddaughter Tiffany Panczyk, and great-grandson Frank Beninati; and a sister Ethel Fortini of Bellingham. Mrs. Wojsznis was born in Wareham and lived most of her life in Maynard. She worked at Ali's Corner Store in Maynard for over 30 years before retiring. In accordance with her wishes, funeral services and burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard, are private. Those who wish may make memorial donations to Care Dimensions Hospice
, 333 Wyman Street, Waltham, MA 02451. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com