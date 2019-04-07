|
Dorothy Redner passed away at age 70 on April 4th 2019. She was the beloved wife of Eugene Redner and mother of Gary Mandau, Kevin Redner, Kelli Marden along with five grandchildren, one great- grandchild and multiple nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother Tom and his wife Dorothy. She was born in Seattle but has made her home in the Maynard area for the last 40 years. She received an MBA from Simmons School of Management and retired from Hewlett Packard. Dorothy was known for her smile, infectious laugh and her love of children which was returned many fold. She was well known for making Ginger bread houses each Christmas with many of her friends children. Dorothy was a very active member of the Trinitarian Congregational church including singing in the choir and her loving involvement with her husband Eugene in all the childrens activities. She was a mother to many. She loved sewing projects including making all the childrens costumes for the annual church Christmas pageant. Dorothy was very much an outdoors person with her love for hiking, biking and skiing. She looked forward to the annual vacation on Marthas Vineyard and spending time with her many friends. The funeral service will be held April 10th at 11:00 AM at the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Wayland. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dorothys name to the . There will be an internment service in Seattle at a date to be determined.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2019