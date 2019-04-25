|
Edith L. (Rippel) Nelson, 96, a Maynard resident since 1979, died Wed. Jan. 30, 2019 in Concord, MA. She was the wife of the late Arvid W. Nelson who passed away in April, 2001. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Amy L. Deutsch; two step-daughters, Donna Graves and Antoinette Harrison; a sister Dolores M. Kipp; and several grandchildren and their families. She was the step-mother of the late Diane Brenn. Born in Woodhaven, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frederick P. and Harriette B. (Tyson) Rippel. Originally from Long Island, Mrs. Nelson attended Columbia University and the New York Institute of Dietetics. She lived in New Hampshire for 10 years where she was employed at the NH Artistic Web before moving to Maynard following her marriage to Arvid Nelson. Mrs. Nelson enjoyed reading and was a member of the Maynard Senior Citizens Club and the former Summerhill Glen Club, holding various offices in each. In accordance with her wishes, there are no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held Wed. May 1st, 2019 at 1pm in Glenwood Cemetery, 254 Great Rd (Rte 117 Entrance) Maynard. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Friends of the Maynard Library, 77 Nason St., Maynard, MA 01754. Memorial page actonfuneral home.com
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019