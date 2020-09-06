1/1
Elaine Skerry
Elaine (Colleton) Skerry, 77, of Marlborough , passed away on August 21st, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones and has joined her father Richard Colleton in heaven. She leaves behind her husband and best friend, Stanley Skerry; a daughter, Laura Bartlett and her favorite son-in-law, Gary; a son, Steven McCarthy; her precious grandchildren, Steven Bartlett and his wife Magda, Jessica Tavares and her husband Andrew; her mother, Jeannette Colleton; a brother, Larry Colleton and his wife Paula; a sister, Sandi Colleton and many friends including her friends in the Lake Conley Community of Holiday, FL where she lived for twentyfour years before returning to MA.

Published in The Beacon-Villager from Sep. 6 to Sep. 13, 2020.
