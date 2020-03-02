|
STOW Elizabeth "Beth" Ann (Marshall) Toby, 59, passed away Feb. 23rd, 2020 after courageously battling Early Onset Alzheimer's Disease. She was born Dec. 17th, 1960 to Richard and Constance Marshall of Stow. She is predeceased by her father Richard Marshall. She is survived by her loving husband William R. Tobey Jr. of Stow along with her 4 children and 4 grandchildren: Timothy Schroeder and his daughters, Xandra and Mikayla of Gardner, Katie Tobey and her husband Bill Henning and their daughter Lily of Littleton, Meagan Laughlin (Tobey) and her husband Brendan Laughlin and their son Cody of Acton, Alli Tobey and her boyfriend Jerry Camara of Stow. Also survived by her brother Rick Marshall Jr. and his wife Rosanne Marshall of Stow, her mother Constance Marshall(DiPietro) of Stow, along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Elizabeth attended and graduated from Nashoba Regional High School in 1978. She lived a fulfilling life as a devoted wife of 27 years, mother, homemaker and she was also a loving dog mother to her boxer, Max. Elizabeth worked as the Director of IT for the Town of Stow. She previously had a lengthy career as Customer Service Supervisor for Cablevison. She loved to cook, kept an immaculate house, was highly skilled with everything crafty. She was especially proud of her locker hooking skills and sold her Trivets at fairs and stores in different towns. She loved to plant different plants and flowers around her house. Gardening was also a favorite pastime. She was a no holds barred, wear her heart on her sleeve kind of person. She was always the first person you went to in a time of need and she always had loving words, advice or a shoulder to cry on. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held at the Maynard Elks Lodge, 34 Powder Mill Rd, Maynard, MA. 01754, on March 28th, from 2p.m.-6p.m. Memorial page at www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020