|
|
Elvira A. "Veda" (D'Errico) Hicks, 97, a formerly long time Maynard resident, died Fri. Jan. 17, 2020 in Kittery, Maine. Born and raised in Maynard, she was the daughter of the late Gaetano and Antonette (DeBenedetto) D'Errico. Following their marriage, the Hicks resided in Maynard until their retirement to York Beach, Maine. Mrs. Hicks centered her life around her family, and in later years especially loved time spent with her grandchildren. She enjoyed bingo and many activities including dancing with her caregivers, staying active until recently when her health declined. Mrs. Hicks was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth C. "Ozzie" Hicks in 2004, and their son Clifford F. Hicks in 1982. She is survived by a son, Jeffrey G. Hicks; granddaughters Shannon Lloyd and her husband Bradley, and Haeli Foti and her husband Will; 6 great-grandchildren Ethan, Trevor, Alaina, Chase, Mackenzie and Amelia; and nieces, nephews and their families. She was the sister of the late Josephine Finocci, Margaret Dubie, Hermenia DiGeronimo, Juliet Alexander, John and Gerard D'Errico. The funeral service was held at the Acton Funeral Home, Acton, with burial following in St. Bridget's Cemetery, Maynard. For condolences please visit the memorial page acton funeralhome.com
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1, 2020