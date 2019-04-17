|
|
Ethel P. (Boulden) Bonfiglio, age 87, of Littleton, formerly of Stow, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was the loving wife of Guy P. Bonfiglio Sr. Born in Maynard, Massachusetts at home on October 13, 1931, she was the daughter of the late James and Claudina (Killerby) Boulden. Ethel was raised and educated in Maynard. Guy and Ethel met at work and married on August 22, 1965. Ethel worked for Raytheon for many years. Ethel loved to travel. She and Guy had a trailer at Libbys Oceanside Camp in York, Maine from 1984 until 1988, which she really enjoyed. Ethel eventually wanted to do more traveling, so the couple purchased a motor home and traveled the east coast from Canada to Florida. They also had a trailer in Florida until 1998. Ethel was a very lovable, friendly person and truly enjoyed being around people, especially family and friends. She is survived by her husband Guy P. Bonfiglio Sr. of Littleton, her children Lynn Ann Bonfiglio of Ayer, Jackie Bonfiglio of Newark, NJ and Laurie Ann Denaro of Shaftsbury, VT. Ethel was predeceased by her son Guy P. Bonfiglio, Jr. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Ethel on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard. Ethels Graveside Service will be celebrated on, Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www. fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2019