Fiorentino "Tino" J. DiGrappa, a lifelong resident of Maynard, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on March 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 48 years to Jeanette B. (Reynolds) DiGrappa who died in 2004. Tino was born and raised in Maynard, son of the late Luigi and Concetta (Campanelli) DiGrappa. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Maynard H.S. He later received his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Tino was a veteran of WWII serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in the Asiatic Pacific Theater and participated in action during the invasion of Okinawa and Guam. He was employed as a Civil Engineer for 30 years by the Massachusetts Department of Public Works until his retirement. He is survived by his brother Frank, sisters Yolanda and Silvia, sister-in-law Mary Maxine DiGrappa, brother-in-law Fredric L. Ganong, many loving nieces and nephews, along with their extended family members. Tino was predeceased by his sister Maria and two brothers, Joseph and Gerald. As a lifelong resident of Maynard, Tino was well steeped in the Town's history and known and loved by many for his humor, memories and storytelling. Tino was an avid photographer and captured moments throughout his full life, demonstrating his love of family, God, friends and his favorite four-legged friends. He enjoyed walking his dog, Ollie, with his neighborhood group of dogwalkers and friends every evening. Tino was a life-long member of St. Bridget's Parish in Maynard, serving as a caretaker, usher and whatever was needed to support the clergy and congregation. As he began to slow down due to health, Tino enjoyed immensely the nightly visits by the dogwalkers and their companions. A special treat for Tino was the weekly visits by Fathers from the Campion Center and their lively conversations. The family would like to take this opportunity to provide a heartfelt thank you to everyone who touched Tino's life. He lived a fulfilling long life on his terms and always helped people in need. He is loved and will be missed. Due to the State of Emergency regulations on the number of people attending a public event, Visiting Hours and Burial will all be private. A public memorial mass and celebration of Tinos life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tino's memory may be made to either: the Campion Center in Weston, MA, your local SPCA or your . For those wishing to leave online condolences, please visit his memorial page at www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020