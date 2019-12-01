|
GySgt Forrest E. Shaw, USMC, Retired, a long time Maynard, MA resident, died peacefully Sun. Nov. 17, 2019 in Lincoln, MA. He was 84. He was the beloved husband of the late RoseMarie (August) Shaw, to whom he was married for over 60 years at the time of her death in 2016. He is survived by their children, Barbara Shaw Zagwyn, Paul Shaw, and Carol Shaw Harris and husband Scott; grandchildren Wayne, Kyle, Natalia, Katrina, Isabella; and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Forrest E. and Ellen Shaw; his grandson Ben Zagwyn; son-in-law Richard Zagwyn; and brothers George and John Jack Shaw. Born in Brockton, MA and raised in Maynard, Mr. Shaw enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1952, serving honorably for 20 years including service during the Kor- ean and Vietnam War eras. The family lived in North and South Carolina and Framingham, MA before settling in Maynard, where he was a member of the Maynard Knights of Columbus Council #2121. Visiting hours are Fri. Nov. 29th from 5-8 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Sat. Nov. 30th at 10 A.M. in St. Bridgets Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Bridgets Cemetery, Great Rd (Rte 117) Maynard. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd, Suite 102PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057, online at semperfifund.org Memorial page actonfuneral home.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2019