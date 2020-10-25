Frank R. Bourgeois, 92, a longtime Maynard resident, died on Oct. 22nd, 2020 in Worcester. He was predeceased by his loving wife of sixtythree years, Jeannette E. (Cormier) in February of 2020. Frank was born in Waltham. Son of the late James and Dora (Gillette) Bourgeois. He was raised in New Brunswick, Canada and spent a short time in Gardner, prior to settling in Maynard, where he has spent the past fiftyfour plus years. Frank was one of eighteen children and always valued keeping in touch with his siblings. A faithful parishioner of St. Bridget's Parish in Maynard, he enjoyed activities and events at the Maynard Senior Center along with his wife Jeannette. He was a member of the French Club in Gardner, member of the Maynard Elks and Maynard VFW. He was a proud Veteran serving during the Korean War until honorably discharged in 1952. He was employed by the former T.R.W. Company for many years as a warehouse clerk in Waltham and Burlington until retiring at the age of sixty. Frank will be fondly remembered as a kind and outgoing man. He was an avid fisherman and always looked forward to fishing at Walden Pond. He cherished his family and spending time with them, especially with his grand and great grandchildren who in the latter part of his life became his passion. He will truly be missed by all who loved and knew him. He is survived by his children Michelle King and husband Frank of Maynard, Jacqueline Armagost and partner Michael Donahue of Hudson, NH and Michael Bourgeois and wife Kimberly of Sterling; six grandchildren, Amy Pearce and husband Mark, Kelly Patterson and husband Frank, Timothy King and wife Jen Sobuta, Katlyn Seaver and husband Eric, Gerald Bourgeois, Natalie Bourgeois along with his six great-grandsons, Kaleb, Cameron, Corey and Kyle Pearce and Clayton and Oaken Patterson. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his son-in-law Dale Armagost. Frank's family invites guests for visiting hours on Oct. 28th from 8:30 to 9:15a.m. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton, followed by a funeral Mass at 10a.m. in St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival St, Maynard. Burial will be in St. Bridget's Cemetery, Great Rd, (Rte 117) Maynard. The burial is private due to capacity limits for gatherings at the cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and protocol, social distancing and mandatory facial masks are required and the family understands those who can't attend and will be comforted by all your support and prayers. Those who would like to attend the funeral mass must register with the funeral home by calling 978-263-5333 by October 27th. Attendance in church is limited to fifty people. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Mr. Bourgeois name to St. Bridget's Parish, 1 Percival St, Maynard, MA 01754. Memorial page www.actonfuneralhome.com