|
|
Gary R. Greenaway 73, a lifelong Maynard resident, died peacefully Mon. Sept. 12, 2019 with his family at his side at the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, MA. Born in Concord and raised in Maynard, MA he was the son of the late George Robert Bob and Thelma (Dawson) Greenaway. Gary is survived by his two brothers David Greenaway and wife Lyn of Cypress, TX and Richard Greenaway and wife Shelly of Maynard; his sister Lori Byrne and husband Gerry of Maynard; his only surviving aunt, Lois Baker; and many devoted nieces, nephews and their families. Gary was the #1 fan of the Maynard sports teams from early childhood and was an icon at all Maynard sporting events, never missing a game. He knew everyone around town, and everyone knew and loved Gary. For the past few years he took up knitting as a hobby, donating over 70 hats to the St. Francis House in Boston. He enjoyed time with his family including vacations in Florida and camping trips to Maine, and he especially loved his little nieces and nephews. He will long be remembered for his kindness and big heart. Visiting hours are Thurs. Sept. 26th from 4-7pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. The funeral service is planned for Fri. Sept. 27th at the Acton Funeral Home, with the time to be announced when confirmed. Burial will be with his parents in Glenwood Cemetery, Great Rd, Maynard. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations to one of three suggested charities: Minuteman ARC, 35 Forest Ridge Rd, Concord, MA 01742; Friends of Maynard Football, c/o Tim Lawton, 11 Michael Rd, Maynard, MA 01754; or to Till, attn. Carol Perkins, 20 Eastbrook Rd, Suite 201, Dedham, MA 02026-2075, please add to benefit 9 Reo Rd on the memo line. For updates please refer to Garys memorial page actonfuneralhome.com, or call the funeral home at 978-263-5333.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019