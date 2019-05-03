|
Hannah R. (Hanson) Durkin age 89 of Northfield, MA formerly of Acton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late William J. Durkin Jr. Born in Concord, Massachusetts on January 31, 1930, Hannah was the daughter of the late Eddie J. and Antoinette J. (Frechette) Hanson. Hannah was raised and educated in Maynard, graduating from Maynard High School, class of 1948. Hannah was an exceptional athlete. She played on the Maynard High School field hockey team and she was a roller-skating champion at the age of sixteen. Hannah met her husband Bill at a dance in Acton and they married on September 10, 1950. The couple settled in Acton in 1954 and raised their family together. Hannah worked for the Digital Equipment Corporation in Maynard for sixteen years as an Electronics Assembler. She also worked for Donelan's Supermarket in Acton for eleven years. Family was most important to Hannah. She really cherished her time spent with them. She also enjoyed caring for her flowers and rock garden at her home in Acton and knitting blankets and clothing for her family and friends. She is survived by her children; son David W. Durkin and wife Laura A. of Kingwood, TX; daughter, Lois A. Brown and husband Gerry of Northfield, MA; daughter, Joanne Therrien and husband Ray of Maine, her six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Hannah's Graveside Service will be celebrated on, Monday, May 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from May 3 to May 10, 2019