Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Service Inc
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA 01754
978-897-7343
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
FOWLER-KENNEDY FUNERAL HOME
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ST. BRIDGET CHURCH
1 Percival Street
Maynard, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Sousa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen K. Sousa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen K. Sousa Obituary
Helen K. Sousa (Kisley) A lifelong resident of Maynard, MA, passed away on September 30, 2019. Born to Russian immigrant parents, she was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Dominica (Pronko) Kisley, cherished wife of the late Francis X. Sousa and dear sister to the late Anastasia Taylor (Kisley). Devoted mother of Karen J. Flynn (Sousa) and her husband Eugene and Randolph J. Sousa and his wife Karen. Loving grandmother of Carolyn J. Flynn and her husband Dana Chamberlain, Jennifer H. Berberian and her husband Gregory, and Matthew J. Sousa and his wife Sarah. Cherished great grandmother to William, Nicholas, Theodore and Caroline. Helen graduated from Maynard High School and attended secretarial school in Framingham. She worked for many years at The Country Store of Concord in Concord, MA and at Natick Labs. in her later years she was the office manager for a dental office. She closely followed current events and had a love of reading, gardening and fashion. Her family was the center of her life and she always provided encouragement and advice. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Helen on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at the Fowler - Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard. Following the visitation, her funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am at Saint Bridgets Parish, One Percival Street, Maynard. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Maynard. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Maynard Public Library, 77 Nason Street, Maynard MA 01754. Arrangements under the care of Fowler - Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www. fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Service Inc
Download Now