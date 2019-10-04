|
Helen K. Sousa (Kisley) A lifelong resident of Maynard, MA, passed away on September 30, 2019. Born to Russian immigrant parents, she was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Dominica (Pronko) Kisley, cherished wife of the late Francis X. Sousa and dear sister to the late Anastasia Taylor (Kisley). Devoted mother of Karen J. Flynn (Sousa) and her husband Eugene and Randolph J. Sousa and his wife Karen. Loving grandmother of Carolyn J. Flynn and her husband Dana Chamberlain, Jennifer H. Berberian and her husband Gregory, and Matthew J. Sousa and his wife Sarah. Cherished great grandmother to William, Nicholas, Theodore and Caroline. Helen graduated from Maynard High School and attended secretarial school in Framingham. She worked for many years at The Country Store of Concord in Concord, MA and at Natick Labs. in her later years she was the office manager for a dental office. She closely followed current events and had a love of reading, gardening and fashion. Her family was the center of her life and she always provided encouragement and advice. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Helen on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at the Fowler - Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard. Following the visitation, her funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am at Saint Bridgets Parish, One Percival Street, Maynard. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Maynard. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Maynard Public Library, 77 Nason Street, Maynard MA 01754. Arrangements under the care of Fowler - Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www. fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2019