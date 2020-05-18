|
|
Helen "Nono" (Johnson) Vincent, 86, died in Acton on May 15, 2020. A lifelong Maynard resident, Helen was the beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Vincent, who died July 29, 1988 and is survived by her sister, Elsie Kennedy and generations of loving nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her parents, Nils Philip Johnson and Alice M. (Tobin) Johnson; a brother John Johnson and her sister Barbara Tucker. Helen was a graduate of Maynard High School and was a faithful parishioner of St. Bridget's Church in Maynard. She loved trips to York Beach in Maine, cherished time spent with her family and friends and always ended conversations and visits with her favorite phrase, "Love ya!" Due to the current restrictions, the graveside service in St. Bridget's Cemetery, Maynard is private. A memorial Mass in St. Bridget's Church will be held at a later date, when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105, online at stjude.org. Visit Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Beacon-Villager from May 18 to May 25, 2020