Hildagard "Hild" Katrina Chiasson, 88, of Maynard passed away at House in Lincoln on February 29, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Maynard and worked for many years in their school cafeteria program. A loving wife and mother, she was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Thomas Henry Chiasson and leaves a loving son, David Chiasson. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at the Maynard Church of the Nazarene on March 22, at 2p.m. Church Address: 141 Parker Street (old Digital Credit Union building), Suite 211. Maynard, Ma.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Mar. 15 to Mar. 22, 2020