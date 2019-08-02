Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Hart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Hart Obituary
James A. Hart, 83, of Maynard, MA, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Maplewood in Brewster, MA. He was the husband of the late Rose Marie (Boudreau) Hart. Jim was born on August 14, 1935 in Waltham, MA. He was a graduate of Waltham Vocational High School. Jim was drafted in the Army and served in Baumholder, Germany. Jim worked for Barkan Construction for many years, starting as a foreman and subsequent construction supervisor. He was Past President and Board member for over 14 years for CMARC, an organization that helps adults with special needs. He enjoyed helping others and fixing his family and friends homes. Jim is survived by his daughter Lynn Marie Hart of Chatham and her late companion Grandville C. Garth, his son Jeffrey A. Hart and his wife Jen of Chatham his brothers Paul, Patrick, David, Thomas, and Richard, three grandchildren, Jillian Sanderson and her husband Matthew, Elizabeth Hart and her fianc Robert Toffolon, and Susan Hart. He was the brother of the late Raymond, John, Daniel, Bartholomew, Robert and Beatrice. Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside services at Seaside Cemetery on Friday, August 9th at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cape Abilities, Attn: Development Department, 895 Mary Dunn Road, Hyannis, MA, 02601 or to may visit http://www.cape abilities.org/waystogive. For online condolences, please visit www. nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.