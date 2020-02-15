|
|
Jamey Smythe, age 66 of Maynard, MA passed away on December 23, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston from cardiac surgery complications. Born in Methuen MA, the oldest of five children. Jamey was a General Contractor at Jamey Smythe Services in Boston and the surrounding areas. Known to many as a kindhearted, feisty, outspoken, generous, loyal friend and family member. He embodied a profound love for the arts, African Culture drum and dancing, and traveled to Senegal, West Africa six times. He made many lifelong friends at Squawk Coffee House in Cambridge, MA, where he featured his troupe, Midnight Drummers. Survived by his partner Deborah Hledik of 25 years, her son Robert, and daughter Nadia and her husband Craig. Grampy Jamey is also survived by three grandchildren, Taylor, Ryan, and Owen, and his dog, Leo. Donations may be made in his memory to More Than Words, 56 Felton Street, Waltham, MA 02453 (https://mtwyouth.org/), a non-profit organization that helps teens at risk, to a brighter future. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 3, 2020, at the Pierce House, in Lincoln, MA 01773, from 10:30 to 2:30 pm. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020