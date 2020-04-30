|
Jean (Gibbons) Backman age 87 of Acton, MA, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 after a very short battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of 61 years to the late Walter S. Bachman Jr. Loving and devoted mother of Scott Bachman & his wife Jackie of Bedford NH, Paul Bachman & his longtime girlfriend Sissy Melton of Monroe, NC, Cara Nagle & her husband Tim of Mansfield, MA and Andrew Bachman & his wife Beth of Hopkinton NH. Jean is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Allison, Steven and Cameron Nagle and Gabriel and Nicholas Bachman. Jean is also survived by her brother David of Rochester NY. Jean was an avid world traveler with her husband, Walter. They also loved birding, snowshoeing and spending time with friends in warmer climates. Jean was a longtime communicant at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish in Acton and volunteer at Emerson Hospital, the Acton Community Supper and Food Pantry and the Salvation Army. In later years she was very active at the Acton Senior Center and Acton Womans Club. Due to the current conditions surrounding the Coronavirus, services will be private. However at your convenience, please free to visit Jean and Walter at Mount Hope Cemetery, West Acton any time after the burial. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Acton Community Supper and Food Pantry. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020