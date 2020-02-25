|
Jeannette E. (Cormier) Bourgeois, 86, a longtime Maynard, MA resident, died peacefully Feb. 24, 2020 in Acton, MA. Born in Gardner, MA, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Louise (Arsenault) Cormier. Mrs. Bourgeois was a former employee of Digital Equipment Corporation before her retirement. A faithful parishioner of St. Bridgets Parish in Maynard, she enjoyed activities and events at the Maynard Senior Center, playing bingo and knitting. She was also a volunteer at the Maynard Food Pantry and the election day polls for the Town of Maynard. Mrs. Bourgeois especially cherished time spent with family and friends, and will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Frank R. Bourgeois; their children Michelle King and husband Frank of Maynard, Jacqueline Armagost of NH, and Michael Bourgeois and wife Kimberly of Sterling; a brother Joe Cormier of FL; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandsons. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her son-in-law Dale Armagost, and her sisters Doris and Lorraine. Visiting hours are Thurs., February 27th from 8:30 to 9:15AM at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton, followed by the funeral Mass at 10:00A.M. in St. Bridgets Church, 1 Percival St, Maynard. Burial will be in St. Bridgets Cemetery, Great Rd, (Rte 117) Maynard. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Mrs. Bourgeois name to St. Bridgets Parish, 1 Percival St, Maynard, MA 01754. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020