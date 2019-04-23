Home

Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church
4 Bridge St.
Sterling, MA
View Map
Joan M. Cowles Obituary
Joan M. Cowles, 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Beaumont Nursing Center in Worcester following a period of declining health. She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Mark R. Mantel & Mina of Claremont, CA; and Peter C. Mantel & Kathy of Toano, VA; her adoring grandchildren Angela and Max, her sister-in-law, Eileen Cowles, wife of the late John F. Cowles, of Clinton; several nieces and nephews, extended family, and many dear friends. Joan was born in Concord to the late Albert & Malvina (Kulevich) Cowles. She attended local schools, graduated from the Rose Hawthorne High School, Class of 1968, and achieved her degrees in History and Political Science from Emmanuel College. In addition to raising her sons, she worked for many years for the Digital Equipment Corporation. Joan held a great interest in politics and was always quick to share her opinion. She was a woman of great faith, a lector, and long time parishioner of the former Our Lady of Jasna Gora Parish in Clinton, and current member of St. Richard of Chichester Parish in Sterling. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church, 4 Bridge St., Sterling, with burial to follow in Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at www.philbincomeaufh.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019
