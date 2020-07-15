John E. Edgar, 89, a Concord, MA native and longtime former Stow, MA resident, died peacefully Sun. July 12, 2020 at Orchard Hill in Sudbury, MA where he has lived for the last 7 years, making lots of friends and enjoying bingo and other activities. He was the beloved husband of the late Dolores A. Dolly (Van Vorse) Edgar, to whom he was married for 39 years at the time of her passing in 2002. He is survived by their daughter Donna M. Garven; two granddaughters, Meghan and Kathryn; his brother-in-law Raymond Van Vorse; and nieces, nephews and their families. He was the son of the late Russell E. and Hazel M. (Short) Edgar, and brother of the late Betty Young. Born and raised in Concord, he attended the Concord schools and graduated from Waltham Trade School. Mr. Edgar served honorably as a Corporal in the US Army during the Korean War. He was employed for most of his career as a radar technician at Raytheon, retiring in 1982. He and his wife, Dolly, first lived in Maynard before moving to Stow in 1973. They enjoyed bowling in local leagues and a trip to Mexico. Mr. Edgar also liked playing cards with friends, and after Dollys passing enjoyed a memorable Alaskan cruise with his brother-in-law, Ray. Due to restrictions because of the pandemic, the funeral service at Acton Funeral Home, Acton, with burial with US Army honors in St. Bridgets Cemetery, Maynard, are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
at www.michaeljfox.org
, or by mail to Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
.