John William Lowe, 81, of Acton, passed away Mon. April 29, 2019 at the Emerson Hospital in Concord. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Elizabeth Betty (Tompkins) Lowe; his loving children, Shelby Simes, husband Jeff and their children John William and Isabelle; Steven Lowe, wife Karen and their children Sydney and Nathaniel; and Samantha Lowe and her daughters Liliana and Allycia Lowe; a sister Kathy and brother Charlie. More information about memorial services and donations will be available at Mr. Lowes memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com, or please contact the Acton Funeral Home at 978-263-5333.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019