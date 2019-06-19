|
Joseph E. Perrotti, 91, a formerly long-time Maynard resident, died peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019 at his Hudson home. He was the husband of the late Margaret A. (Hoffman), to whom he was married 54 years at the time of her passing in 2002. He is survived by his loving companion of 8 years, Rita DeCosta, her children Pamela and Eric DeCosta; sister-in-law Catherine DAgostino and her son Joseph; and several nieces, nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his sisters Theresa and Josephine, a brother Gaetano, and step-sister Flora. Raised in Woburn, he was the son of the late Joseph and Theresa Perrotti. Mr. Perrotti was retired from Brooks Automation / CTI-Cryogencs, a Helix Technology Company. He enjoyed bowling and woodworking, going to nice restaurants with family and friends, and dancing. He loved to travel, including a couple cross country tips to visit relatives and see the sights, and to his favorite destination: Italy. He lived most of his life in Maynard before moving to Hudson 8 years ago. Relatives and friends are invited to visit Friday, June 21st from 10-11am at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton, with graveside services to follow at 11:30am in St. Bridgets Cemetery, Great Road (Rte 117) Maynard. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to either the MSPCA-Angell, 350 S Huntington Ave, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130, online at MSPCA.org, or to. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, online at stjude.org Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from June 19 to June 26, 2019