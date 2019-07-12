|
|
Joseph R. Calareso, age 67, of Maynard, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at CareOne at Concord. Joe was the loving husband of Deborah H. (Sturtevant) Calareso. Born in Cambridge, MA on May 26, 1952, he was the son of Charles C. Calareso and Mamie (Puleo) Voorhees. Joseph was raised and educated in Sudbury, graduating from Lincoln Sudbury Regional High School, class of 1970. Upon graduation Joe went on to attend College of the Holy Cross, earning his Bachelor's Degree in Economics. Joe worked for Cascade Communications and NetSuite for many years. Joe and Deborah married on August 2, 1980 and settled in Maynard to raise their family. Joe was a devoted husband and the epitome of a family man. Joe had a passion for sports cars and enjoyed gardening. He was an avid New England sports fan, following the Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and Patriots. Joe was an animal lover and was often seen driving around town with his standard poodle Teddy riding shotgun. Joe is survived by his wife, Deborah H. Calareso of Maynard, MA; his son, Keith M. Calareso and his significant other Ashley Krause of Maynard, MA; his sister, Joanne Hamlin of VT; his niece, Erika Giorgio and nephew, Christopher Giorgio. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Joe on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard. His Funeral Service will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard. Burial will follow at St. Bridget Cemetery, Maynard. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University 200 Westboro Rd, North Grafton, MA 01536. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com
Published in The Beacon-Villager from July 12 to July 19, 2019