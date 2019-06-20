|
|
Kevin McKillop, born August 9, 1994, passed away suddenly on June 8th. Originally from Boxborough, MA, he was more recently a resident of Acton, MA, where he lived with his fiance Courtney Gambone. They would have been wed in October. In addition to Courtney, Kevin is mourned by his father Gerard, his mother Kelly (nee Powers), his brother Alex, and his grandmothers Joan Bouchard Powers and Therese Langelier McKillop. Kevin was predeceased by his grandfathers Francis Powers and Leo McKillop. Kevin was known for his kindness, generosity, and sense of humor, as well as his love of animals and the outdoors. He possessed a gift for all things mechanical. His extensive family and many friends are devastated at his loss and are invited to celebrate Kevin's life at the Thoreau Club at 275 Forest Ridge Road in Concord, MA, from noon to 4:00 p.m. on June 22nd. Please dress casually and feel free to bring a photo or a written memory to share. Those wish to honor Kevin's legacy are asked to perform a random act of kindness or make a donation to an organization such as the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or the animal rescue group of their choice.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from June 20 to June 27, 2019