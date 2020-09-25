Laura Moir Hodges joined her heavenly family Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her daughters home in Maynard. She lived a long life, having celebrated her 100th birthday in July. Laura was born in Santa Monica, California on July 24, 1920. She completed training as a Registered Nurse and joined the Navy to serve during World War II. During her stent in the Navy she met Thomas Hodges. They married on September 17, 1946 and spent the majority of their lives in California. Tom passed away in 2012 at their home in Oakhurst, California. In 2018, Laura bid farewell to California, joining her daughter, Janine, in a permanent relocation to Maynard, Massachusetts. Both of her daughters lovingly attended her needs during the last weeks of her life. Laura was a devoted wife and mother. She and Tom are survived by three children. Stephen Warren, who resides in Utah, his wife Sylvia Lee and their children: Dawn and Cory Sims, children Tommy and Dani; Katie; T.J. and Brenda Buchler, and their children: Rose and Kylie. Janine, who resides in Maynard, her daughter Laura Weinstein and her children: Sierra, Savannah, Waylon and Willie. Marilyn, who resides in Oregon, her husband Rick Maynard and their children: Kimberly and Jim Forney; Rich and Kristin Conley and their child Emily. Plus many extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Care Dimensions Hospice
, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, Massachusetts 01923. Care Dimensions
if filled with wonderful, caring people who help in every aspect of end of life care. We are eternally grateful for all they did for our mother.