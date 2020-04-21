|
Lester L. Fanning Sr., age 90 of Hubbardston, MA, formerly of Acton, MA passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on April 17, 2020. Proceeded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Joan I. (Wilson) Fanning, he is survived by his loving family: son Lester L. Fanning Jr. and wife Jane of Hubbardston, MA, daughter Dawn M. Bleakley and husband Richard of Westminster, MA, daughter Kimberly Mae Harris and husband Eric of Clarksville, TN, eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers or other donations, please donate to GVNA HealthCare, c/o Marketing & Business Development, 34 Pearly Lane, Gardner, MA 01440. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020