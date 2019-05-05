|
Reverend Louis S. Bilicky, 96, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Boston and the Pastor for 30 years at the former St. Casimir's Church in Maynard, died peacefully Thursday May 2, 2019 at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham. Fr. Bilicky would have celebrated the 70th anniversary of his Ordination to the Holy Priesthood on Saturday May 4th. Fr. Bilicky was born and raised in Salem, MA, the son of the late Vincent and Frances (Lipinski) Bilicky. He is survived by cousins, Sr. Marie Christine, CSSF, Peter Plecinoga and family; and many former parish- ioners and friends. Visiting hours are Tuesday May 7th from 4-8 P.M. in St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival Street, Maynard. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday May 8th at 10:00 A.M. in St. John Paul II Shrine of Divine Mercy, 30 St. Peter St., Salem, with burial following in St. Mary's Cemetery, North St., Salem. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rev. Louis S. Bilicky may be made to Catholic TV, P.O. Box 9196, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA 02472, also online at catholictv.org. Please visit Fr. Lou's memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and for the full obit- uary, photos and directions.
Published in The Beacon-Villager from May 5 to May 12, 2019